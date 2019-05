Market. Succeed. Repeat.

Can you measure the progress of your online campaigns in finite numbers? What percentage of your website traffic is converted into sales? What is your cost-per-conversion rate? If you don't already know the answers to these questions, don't worry--you will.

Internet strategist John D. Leavy challenges you to take a new approach to your online marketing--shifting from doing more, to doing more of what works. Using Leavy's outcome-based strategies, learn how to create dynamic marketing campaigns integrating metrics and milestones for continuous success. Leavy invites you to uncover the absolutes behind building massive online awareness, attracting your target audience, and capturing online sales.