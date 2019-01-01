John Greathouse a serial entrepreneur and professor turned venture capitalist. He led Computer Motion’s $110 million IPO and the $236 million sale of Expertcity (creator of GoToMyPC and GoToMeeting) to Citrix. Greathouse contributed to CallWave’s IPO, sold a company he co-founded to Coull and managed The Tearaways, a gifted power pop band. At Rincon Venture Partners, Greathouse works with some of the most talented startup operators on the planet. He is a professor of Practice at UC Santa Barbara where he teaches several courses on entrepreneurship.
