John Hanafin is the founder of Huriya Private, a specialist advisory firm aimed at bringing financial expertise to high-net-worth individuals and families. A focused professional with entrepreneurial drive and a commercial mindset, Hanafin has over 25 years experience in the trust and corporate services industry, with 15 years based in the Middle East, and an extensive background serving the specialised needs of high-net-worth investors around the world. Approved, licensed and recognised by many international FSCs, Hanafin is a trusted advisor to governments for the structuring and implementation of programmes to boost corporate re-domiciliation and foreign direct investments. Hanafin is a chartered member of the Securities Institute (CISI), a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), a member of the International Tax Planning Association (ITPA), and sits on the boards of various organisations around the world.