John Humphreys is one of youngest motivational speakers in the world. He is an actor, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist who truly believes in giving back. Humphreys makes speaking appearances across the country and has spoken to audiences from over 72 countries. His greatest passion is inspiring people of all ages to conquer their fears, reach their goals and unleash the best version of themselves.
