John McGrath

Dr. John J. McGrath is the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of American Collegiate Acquisitions, Inc. (ACA). He is a higher educational expert and business executive with experience in academic administration including being the chairman of the board, CEO, president, assistant vice president, campus dean, department chairman, distinguished professor and professor at multiple colleges.
