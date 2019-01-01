My Queue

John McGrath

John McGrath

Guest Writer
Chairman, CEO and President of American Collegiate Acquisitions, Inc.

About John McGrath

Dr. John J. McGrath is the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of American Collegiate Acquisitions, Inc. (ACA). He is a higher educational expert and business executive with experience in academic administration including being the chairman of the board, CEO, president, assistant vice president, campus dean, department chairman, distinguished professor and professor at multiple colleges.

 