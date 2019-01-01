Having founded Links Group in 2002, John Martin St. Valery has been recognized as a corporate governance specialist. He advises companies at board level, particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship, corporate governance and business development. His previous senior management roles with Citibank and Kodak were preceded by an eight-year period with the Metropolitan Police in London. Currently, Valery is the Chairman and CEO of the British Business Group, Dubai and Northern Emirate – a wholly voluntary position he was nominated and voted into by his peers.