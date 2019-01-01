John McAdam has decades of business experience as a hired CEO, serial entrepreneur and instructor. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School and has taught strategic business planning at the Wharton Small Business Development Center for years. McAdam is the author of The One-Hour Business Plan (Wiley) and advises businesses on strategic business planning, corporate culture changes and new business initiatives.
