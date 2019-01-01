As president of Farmers Non-Insurance Businesses, John Mueting is responsible for several business units including Farmers Financial Solutions LLC, Kraft Lake Brokerage and the Farmers Flood Program. He has 30 years of insurance and financial services expertise and has previously held leadership positions with Allstate Insurance Company and Pershing, a Bank of New York Mellon company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.