About John R. McGrath

John McGrath is Director of Business Services at Allsup, LLC. In this role, John assists employers and self-insured businesses with the process of evaluating their benefits programs in coordination with federal programs that their employees can access when and if needed. These include Social Security Disability Insurance, healthcare insurance and Medicare, among other benefits. John has more than 15 years' experience in the insurance industry, including short-term and long-term disability benefits.