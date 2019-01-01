My Queue

John Teel

John Teel

Guest Writer
Founder of Predictable Designs LLC

About John Teel

John Teel is president of  Predictable Designs a company which helps entrepreneurs bring new products to market. Teel was formerly a senior design engineer for Texas Instruments where he created electronic designs now used in millions of portable devices (including some from Apple). He is also a successful entrepreneur who developed his own product, had it manufactured in Asia, and sold in over 500 retail locations in three countries. Download his free cheat sheet for developing your new hardware product.