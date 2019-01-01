John Tsioris is the founder and CEO of InstaShop, an emerging new grocery shopping application operating in Dubai. John holds a diploma in engineering & a MScBA in General Management, and prior to his role at InstaShop, he led the global competitive intelligence of PHILIPS CL for two years and set up the marketing Intelligence department for the Middle East & Turkey Lighting organization. He also has prior experience in the global startup world having founded a voice social mobile applications.