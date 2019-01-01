My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

John W. R. Paul

John W. R. Paul

Contributor
General Manager, Exalto Emirates LLC

About John W. R. Paul

John W. R. Paul is General Manager, Exalto Emirates LLC, and a member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO UAE Chapter) a global, reputed hand selected group of entrepreneurs who have scaled their businesses in the region, and have established themselves as pioneers and leaders in their space and contributing to regional impact.

Exalto Emirates LLC was founded in 1995 and is a wholesaler of marine equipment. The company represents over 80 reputed international manufacturers of high-quality marine components supplying to pleasure and commercial boat builders, shipyards, service providers, fleet owners and to the retail market thru a network of dealers. Operating from the head office in Sharjah and branch office in Dubai, the company supplies within the UAE, other GCC countries and across the greater Middle East, Africa, and Indian subcontinent.

With a very large well stocked warehouse, the company is able to satisfy most customer needs from stock. In support of the products, the company operates a service center from Dubai Maritime City providing installation assistance, commissioning, servicing, and warranty support. In 2018, the company launched the region’s most comprehensive e-commerce marine products website.