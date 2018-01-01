Jon Baumunk

Legal Marijuana
States Are Starting to Certify Organic Cannabis Because the Feds Won't
That organic produce you pay a premium for is certified under a federal program that excludes marijuana, even when grown legally under state law.
State Regulators Consider Better Ways to Determine Who Controls Cannabis Business
More flexibility is needed when assessing whether leases and lending and brand licensing agreements create a controlling interest
Pesticide Contamination Is a Growing Cannabis Safety Concern
Marijuana's continuing status as illegal under federal law makes the job of regulating it for consumer safety much harder.
Higher Education Cautiously Begins to Train Cannabis Industry Leaders
College business programs are well positioned to prepare students for careers in cannabis but are hampered because marijuana remains federally illegal.