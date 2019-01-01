My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jon MacDonald

Jon MacDonald

Guest Writer
Founder & President of The Good, conversion rate optimization experts

About Jon MacDonald

Jon MacDonald is founder and president of The Good, a conversion agency based in Portland, Oregon. MacDonald and his team help companies get more revenues, customers and leads.