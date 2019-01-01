About Jonah Goodhart
Jonah Goodhart is the co-founder and CEO of Moat, Inc. -- a New York-based software-as-a-service analytics company focused on bringing intelligent insight and analytics to brand advertisers, agencies and premium publishers. He has spent the past 17 years, and counting, building businesses in digital advertising. Goodhart was one of the founding investors and board members of Right Media, the leading online advertising exchange, which was acquired by Yahoo! in 2007. More recently, Goodhart co-founded WGI Group, an early-stage investment fund, and Billions.org, a not-for-profit platform helping non-profits leverage the Internet to spread their messages.