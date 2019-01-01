My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jonathan Jarvis

Jonathan Jarvis

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Token

About Jonathan Jarvis

Jonathan Jarvis is founder and CEO of Token, a premium gift-giving mobile app, which he co-founded in 2016 and which is based in New York City. Previously, he worked on the Creative Lab team at Google, where he focused on Google Assistant, the new Google logo system, Google Search, Google Now and Jamboard. A budding cinephile, Jarvis has made numerous short films about the economy, including ones about the credit crisis and European debt crisis. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanJarvis