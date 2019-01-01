About Jonathan Jarvis
Jonathan Jarvis is founder and CEO of Token, a premium gift-giving mobile app, which he co-founded in 2016 and which is based in New York City. Previously, he worked on the Creative Lab team at Google, where he focused on Google Assistant, the new Google logo system, Google Search, Google Now and Jamboard. A budding cinephile, Jarvis has made numerous short films about the economy, including ones about the credit crisis and European debt crisis. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanJarvis