Jonathan Jeffries

Jonathan is one of Australia’s leading startup advisors, a partner at Think and Grow and Chairperson at CrossCoders International. He is passionate about continuously evolving processes that help solve business issues through connectivity, content and partnerships.

JJ works closely with business leaders, founders, private equity groups, VC and entrepreneurs from Australia and around the world to execute global and local growth. His speciality lies in helping them solve, develop and execute against the business strategy, both short and long term, across technology transformation and digital transformation.

