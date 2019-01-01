My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jonathan Jeffries

Jonathan Jeffries

Partner, Think and Grow

About Jonathan Jeffries

 

Jonathan is one of Australia’s leading startup advisors, a partner at Think and Grow and Chairperson at CrossCoders International.  He is passionate about continuously evolving processes that help solve business issues through connectivity, content and partnerships.

JJ works closely with business leaders, founders, private equity groups, VC and entrepreneurs from Australia and around the world to execute global and local growth. His speciality lies in helping them solve, develop and execute against the business strategy, both short and long term, across technology transformation and digital transformation.  
 