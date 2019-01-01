Jonathan Kenyon is co-founder and executive creative director of Vault49. With a deep commitment to cultural diversity, crafted process and efficient brand strategy, Kenyon guides Vault49’s strategic direction. He is also actively involved in core projects for clients like Pepsico, Diageo and Heineken. Kenyon started Vault49 with John Glasgow during their final year at the London College of Printing in 2002. Today, Kenuon regularly lectures at design events internationally and is a founding board member of the New York alumni association of the University of the Arts, London -- the world's largest creative network.