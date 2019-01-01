An avid reader and traveller, Jonna Venkata Karthik Raja is the founder of Paperboy. Pursuing his final year of graduation from Jain University, Kathik is an energetic, passionate and positive person, with a zeal to learn and grow. An innovator at heart, Karthik acquired his business acumen from his father, Mr. Vijaya Bhaskar, Director, Paperboy.

Paperboy is an online news discovery and distribution application that aggregates newspapers and magazines accessible on any platform. With a clean and simple interface, the app contains no pop-up ads or interferences, and lets one access their news both in online and offline mode; thus, making it easy to for people to read the newspapers at their convenience.