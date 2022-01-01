Jonny Caplan

Jonny Caplan is an award-winning filmmaker, CEO at TechTalkMedia and Impossible Media, host of Amazon Prime's "TechTalk", serial entrepreneur, technologist, sustainability and impact leader, multidisciplinary creator, NFT consultant and global speaker. Ambassador @PortionApp @TheGadgetFlow

http://www.TechTalkMedia.tv

NFTs

NFTs Are the Victim of Non-Friendly Terminology

The fast-evolving NFT industry is a myriad of new jargon, processes and terminology that perhaps could have been more user-friendly.

NFT

Las NFT son víctimas de terminología no amigable

La industria de NFT en rápida evolución es una miríada de jerga, procesos y terminología nuevos que quizás podrían haber sido más fáciles de usar.

Cryptocurrency

The Crypto Wallet Hustle -- What You Need to Know

With the rise of technology, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and NFTs, there are a plethora of new scams and con artists. It pays to ring-fence your assets and operate with caution.

Criptomoneda

The Crypto Wallet Hustle: lo que necesita saber

Con el auge de la tecnología, las criptomonedas, blockchain y NFT, hay una plétora de nuevas estafas y estafadores. Vale la pena proteger sus activos y operar con precaución.

