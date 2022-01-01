Signing out of account, Standby...
Jonny Caplan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO, Co-Founder, Executive Producer, Director
From TV Shows to NFTs, Content Needs Are Exploding. Here's How Creators Can Have Their Best Year Yet.
The opportunities in 2022 for content creators are unprecedented.
NFTs Are the Victim of Non-Friendly Terminology
The fast-evolving NFT industry is a myriad of new jargon, processes and terminology that perhaps could have been more user-friendly.
Las NFT son víctimas de terminología no amigable
La industria de NFT en rápida evolución es una miríada de jerga, procesos y terminología nuevos que quizás podrían haber sido más fáciles de usar.
The Crypto Wallet Hustle -- What You Need to Know
With the rise of technology, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and NFTs, there are a plethora of new scams and con artists. It pays to ring-fence your assets and operate with caution.
The Crypto Wallet Hustle: lo que necesita saber
Con el auge de la tecnología, las criptomonedas, blockchain y NFT, hay una plétora de nuevas estafas y estafadores. Vale la pena proteger sus activos y operar con precaución.