My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jorge Alor

Jorge Alor

Fundador y CEO de BNN, agencia de publicidad pionera en el marketing digital

About Jorge Alor

Fundador y CEO de BNN, agencia de publicidad pionera en el marketing digital. 

More From Jorge Alor

5 tendencias que (ya) transformaron a todos los negocios
Marketing digital

5 tendencias que (ya) transformaron a todos los negocios

Hay cinco macrotendencias tecnológicas que ya están cambiando la faz de la Tierra y, por supuesto, el mundo de los negocios. Conócelas y súbete a esta nueva revolución digital.
8 min read