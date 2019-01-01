My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Joseph Hansen and James Thomson

Joseph Hansen and James Thomson

Guest Writer
Partners, Buy Box Experts

About Joseph Hansen and James Thomson

Joseph Hansen and James Thomson are Partners with Buy Box Experts, a consulting firm specializing in enabling brands to build direct-to-consumer businesses on Amazon.  Hansen is a serial entrepreneur who has built and sold four separate brand companies, while Thomson is the former business head of Amazonservices.com. The two men are co-founders of the Prosper Show, a continuing education conference for Amazon sellers.

 