Joseph Hansen and James Thomson are Partners with Buy Box Experts, a consulting firm specializing in enabling brands to build direct-to-consumer businesses on Amazon. Hansen is a serial entrepreneur who has built and sold four separate brand companies, while Thomson is the former business head of Amazonservices.com. The two men are co-founders of the Prosper Show, a continuing education conference for Amazon sellers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.