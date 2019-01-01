Josh Flagg is recognized as one of the top real estate professionals in the country, having sold over a billion dollars in real estate before the age of 28. Josh has been a regular on all major news outlets and currently stars on the hit Bravo show, Million Dollar Listing LA. Josh also teaches fans and agents alike the 'ropes' of the business through his blog, JoshFlagg.com.
