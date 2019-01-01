Josh Mait is chief marketing officer at Relationship Science LLC (@RelSci), the relationship mapping and analytics platform. His passion is building creatively-inspired, strategically-driven, successful organizations. RelSci is a technology solutions company working with executive teams to create competitive advantage by capturing and leveraging their relationship networks with the influential decision makers that matter to their success. Josh lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Kira, and their two daughters.
