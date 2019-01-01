Joshua Hanfling and Gordon Bronson

Joshua Hanfling has been active in the Colorado political, business and non-profit communities since 1993. Prior to co-founding Sewald Hanfling, Hanfling served as the founding CEO of an international foundation focused on health, education and culture.

Driven by the notion that government and the private sector must work together to create opportunity and solve problems, Gordon Bronson joined Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs as Director of Strategic Communications, focused on working with industry leaders and policy makers to find uncommon solutions to big challenges.