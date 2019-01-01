My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Joy Chen

Joy Chen

Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO of H2O+ Beauty

About Joy Chen

Joy Chen is the Chairman and CEO of H2O+ Beauty, a leading brand of premium, water-based skincare products. Under Joy’s leadership, H2O+ Beauty underwent a comprehensive transition, relaunching with a fresh look and feel and entirely new performance-based product lines. H2O+ Beauty is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Pola Orbis Holdings, one of the leading beauty companies in the world. Joy is an active board member and advisor for start-up businesses and non-profit organizations. She supports women entrepreneurs by coaching founders/CEOs in the San Francisco area. Joy received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. 