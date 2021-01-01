Joy Youell

Signing out of account, Standby...
What Are the Real Consequences of a 4-Hour Workweek?
Work has become a four-letter word, but what will the net effect be on a workforce that clocks fewer hours, takes longer to master skills and 'opts out' of culture-shaping efforts?
Bad Data: The $3 Trillion-Per-Year Problem That's Actually Solvable
How the right tech can help entrepreneurs make data more accessible and accurate, avoiding massive losses in the process.
El mito del 'éxito de la noche a la mañana' y cómo surgen realmente las ideas brillantes
El éxito instantáneo y masivo es una quimera: así no es como funcionan las ideas.
If You're Not Marketing to Older People, Your Business Is Missing Out Big Time
The silver economy is one dominated by the buying power of elderly people, and new businesses need to pay attention to this thriving, growing demographic if they want to maximize revenues.
The Myth of the 'Overnight Success' and How Brilliant Ideas Actually Emerge
Instant, massive success is a pipe dream: That's just not how ideas work.
This Is the Secret Sauce Behind Effective AI and ML Technology
It's a solution making it possible for businesses that haven't yet adopted AI to get in the game.
Is the Rise of the 'Fempreneur' Hurting Women in the Workplace?
"Fempreneurship" is a trendy word some women use to self-describe their role as entrepreneurs or business leaders. But is this gender-first identification the best way for women to advance opportunities at work?
De Steve Jobs a Elon Musk, surgen rasgos de personalidad similares: ¿cómo se comparan los tuyos?
Lo que los emprendedores pueden hacer, y lo que sienten que deben hacer, está profundamente arraigado en la personalidad.
From Steve Jobs to Elon Musk, Similar Personality Traits Emerge: How Do Yours Compare?
The entrepreneurial personality type has been rigorously studied, and experts have identified shared traits that typify who is (or isn't) cut out for entrepreneurialism.