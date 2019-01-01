My Queue

JT Marino and Daehee Park

Guest Writer

About JT Marino and Daehee Park

JT Marino and Daehee Park are the founders of Tuft & Needle, an e-commerce mattress startup. Both are former software developers. Marino is based in Palo Alto, Calif., and Park is based in Tempe, Ariz., where the company is headquartered.