JT Ripton is a business consultant and a freelance writer who enjoys writing about a myriad of topics, business and technology being a couple of them. Ripton has written for companies like T-Mobile , Frontier Internet, Hughes Internet and others. Peter Scott is a journalist and editor who has been covering business, technology and lifestyle trends for more than 20 years. Follow JT on Twitter at @JTRipton and Peter at @PeterWalke