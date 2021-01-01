Juan Pedro Asencio Flores
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
¿Cómo encuentro dinero para comenzar mi negocio?
La regla básica para saber cuanto dinero tienes que pedir es planificar en que piensas utilizarlo y cuales son los hitos o milestone en lo que vas a utilizarlo.
How do I find money to start my business?
The basic rule to know how much money you have to ask for is to plan where you plan to use it and what are the milestones or milestones in which you are going to use it.