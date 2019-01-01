About Jugal Paryani
Jugal Paryani is the VP of Marketing at Oliv, leading performance and growth marketing strategy with the aim to help youth employment rates in the Middle East. He recently led the company rebrand from InternsME’s to Oliv, crafting the brand story, design guidelines, and garnering media support. Jugal was a guest lecturer at the University of Toronto, Canada, and has delivered talks at AstroLabs, UAE. He is regularly invited to panels on marketing, startup growth, and tech events, such as Social Media Week Dubai, Thomson Reuters’ 150th Anniversary in MENA and Dubai Eye 103.8 Radio Station. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Books, and Media Studies from the University of Toronto, Canada.