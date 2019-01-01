My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Juhi Pawar

Juhi Pawar

Promoter of Furry Friends -The Pet Salon

About Juhi Pawar

After an initial career in marketing and public relations with brands like Hilton Group, MSL Group and Lowe Lintas, Juhi ventured into a childhood dream of owning and operating a pet salon as a Certified Professional Groomer. After 2-3 years of careful research and planning she eventually launched “Furry Friends, The Pet Salon” in 2017 and already boasts of many celebrity clients. The Furry Friends team has also been a grooming partner for a few brand endorsements and animal welfare films.