About Juhi Pawar

After an initial career in marketing and public relations with brands like Hilton Group, MSL Group and Lowe Lintas, Juhi ventured into a childhood dream of owning and operating a pet salon as a Certified Professional Groomer. After 2-3 years of careful research and planning she eventually launched “Furry Friends, The Pet Salon” in 2017 and already boasts of many celebrity clients. The Furry Friends team has also been a grooming partner for a few brand endorsements and animal welfare films.