Julia Anne Matheson and Danielle Wright

Julia Anne Matheson is a partner at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP. She focuses her practice on trademark, unfair competition, and Internet-related issues including strategic international portfolio management, counseling and clearance, opposition and cancellation proceedings, licensing, due diligence, domain name disputes, and litigation and enforcement matters. She has practiced in this area for more than 20 years, and has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies and multi-national organizations throughout the world.

Law clerk Danielle M. Wright focuses on trademark prosecution and litigation, false advertising, and copyright law. She assists in counseling clients on the selection, registration, maintenance, portfolio management, and enforcement of trademarks throughout the United States and abroad. She also has experience with Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) compliance and copyright licensing and protection. She is frequently involved with various litigations before the federal district courts and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Her experience spreads across a multitude of industries including fashion, media, technology, and food and beverage.