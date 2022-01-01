Dr. Julia Colangelo

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Flow + Mindfulness Educator, Writer, Speaker, Consultant

Dr. Julia Colangelo is an award-winning educator of flow and mindfulness at Columbia University and the founder of Hello Flow, a Maui-based company, where she helps thought leaders, public figures and celebrities align their lives and find their flow through creative strategies.

https://www.drjuliacolangelo.com

Social Media

How Lessons Learned During October's Social-Media Blackout Can Fuel Future Success

Social media gets a lot of flak, but it's also a powerful tool that allows us to connect and learn on-demand.

Redes sociales

Cómo las lecciones aprendidas durante el apagón de las redes sociales de octubre pueden impulsar el éxito futuro

Las redes sociales reciben muchas críticas, pero también son una herramienta poderosa que nos permite conectarnos y aprender a pedido.

