Julie Hall is the manager of engineering at Yulex Corporation, where she has worked for more than a decade. She currently serves as the managing engineer for Yulex’s processing facilty. During her tenure at Yulex, Julie was instrumental in helping to build the company's current facility. She continues to work on the development of existing and new company-process technologies.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.