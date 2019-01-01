About Julie Pickens
Julie Pickens is the CEO and a co-founder of Little Busy Bodies, a company providing saline products for children, Boogie Wipes and Boogie Mist. She and her husband have three daughters ages 9, 15 and 19.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.