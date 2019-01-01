Julie Zeveloff

Julie is a Deputy Editor who oversees Business Insider's lifestyle, transportation, retail, education, and lists & rankings sections. She was previously a reporter at Law360.com. Julie graduated from Cornell University and holds a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. A New Jersey native, she has since crossed the river and currently lives in Manhattan.
