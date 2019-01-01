About Julien Fredonie
Julien Fredonie heads DeepTech Partnerships in Europe for Honda Innovation. He is a member of the Good Technology Collective, a European think tank addressing pressing issues at the intersection of algorithms, AI and society.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.