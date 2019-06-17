My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Julio Ramírez

Julio Ramírez

Colaborador

About Julio Ramírez

Reportero y michoacano.

More From Julio Ramírez

Emprendedor michoacano crea una cerveza con chile 'habanero chocolate'
Startup de la semana

Emprendedor michoacano crea una cerveza con chile 'habanero chocolate'

Guillermo Ramos de 63 años, tomó el chile habanero de Yucatán para crear "Costa Sierra", una cerveza que solo se puede producir en Michoacán.
4 min read