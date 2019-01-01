About Jumana Abu-Hannoud

Jumana Abu-­Hannoud is a cofounder of Reach Mentoring and Managing Director of SOS Children’s Villages International, Gulf Area Office.



Abu-­Hannoud comes from a seat of policy making in the humanitarian and public service field, having served as Chief of Staff for HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of UAE Vice-­President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During her five-­year tenure with HRH Princess Haya, Abu-­Hannoud started out as Communications Director and was at the heart of the development of several national, regional and international strategies and projects in the fields of health, education, social development, peace and humanitarian aid. She was appointed by Royal Decree as Member of the Board of Directors of the International Humanitarian City, a dedicated free zone authority of the Dubai Government that facilitates humanitarian aid and development work. She was also tasked with the restructuring and transitional management of the IHC for two years, during which she also managed the humanitarian portfolio of HRH Princess Haya as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and Messenger of Peace.



In 2010, Abu-­Hannoud ventured into entrepreneurship and established a first of its kind agency specializing in CSR, fundraising and humanitarian communications. She then became a partner at FEEL Brands, where she led responsible branding and consulted on projects for WFP, UNICEF, Dubai Cares and Plan International. She also worked as a Public Information Officer for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and supported the SOS International Children’s Villages, Gulf Area Office in a voluntary advisory capacity for three years prior to joining the organization as Managing Director of the Gulf Area Office.



Committed to women’s leadership, Jumana is a Founding Partner of Reach Mentoring, the first non-­profit incorporated organization in DIFC, dedicated to female mentoring and professional development in the Middle East. She is also a co-­founder and Steering Committee member of the 30% Club GCC chapter, a collaboration platform for businesses and individuals to accelerate representation of women on boards and in senior executive positions. She also headed Corporate Affairs and Sustainability for Hills Group, owners of the largest outdoor advertising agency in the Middle East.



Abu-­Hannoud is a graduate of the University of Jordan, a certified Chief Sustainability Officer by the International Leadership Management (ILM) organization in the UK, and a member of the Wharton Executive Education alumni.