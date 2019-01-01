My Queue

Juris Ulmanis

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Experiential Simulations

About Juris Ulmanis

Experiential learning advocate Juris Ulmanis has spent the past decade teaching entrepreneur- ship, marketing, and international business courses as a professor in universities across Europe. A former Motorolla executive for 18 years in Europe and the U.S., Ulmanis left the company to explore his own entrepreneuria lideas as a co-founder, including his latest experimental learning and simulation company: Experiential Simulations. In demand as a speaker and media commentator, Ulmanis trains, consults, and mentors business leaders in entrepreneurship. The Vice-Chairman of the European Scout Foundation, he’s a champion of the organization’s ability to create creative leaders and embraces every risk-taking opportunity to reap the rich rewards of success.

 