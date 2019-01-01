My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Justin Kitch

About Justin Kitch

Justin Kitch is Intuit 's chief growth officer, responsible for leading the web and marketing efforts for the company's Small Business Group. He founded and previously served as CEO of Homestead Technologies.