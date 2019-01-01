A believer that innovation is derived from frustration, Justin Rezvani has always been at the cutting edge of enhancing and creating impactful mobile experiences. On the pulse of all things mobile consumption, Rezvani recognized an untapped opportunity as it relates to advertising and marketing, leading him to develop a proprietary and patent-pending algorithm, SharedRank, which measures and discovers audiences on Instagram. With SharedRank at its core, Rezvani founded theAmplify, an Instagram influencer marketing firm, which creates large-scale native advertising campaigns for brands.