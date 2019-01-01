Justin Tobin is founder and president of DDG, a consultancy that designs, builds and manages startups inside Fortune 500 companies to ignite innovation and sustainable growth for the greater good of the organization. DDG proudly lists a diverse set of clients from IBM to The Economist, to Citibank and The Actor's Studio. Justin has over 10 years of digital innovation and marketing experience in the financial services and consumer product industries, and previously served as Vice President of Interactive Strategy and Transformation at American Express, where he developed Amex’s first social media strategy and mobile offering.