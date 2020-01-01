With an overall experience of over 20 years, Jyoti Bowen Nath is among the most experienced Executive Search Consultants in India. Jyoti was a part of the founding team and a Board Member at Gilbert Tweed Associates, which has now transitioned into a larger platform known as Claricent Partners. Jyoti is not only responsible for the overall business growth of the company but is also actively involved in daily company operations. She is known for working closely with her clients and plays a critical role in executing search assignments for senior professionals at the CEO, CFO and Board levels for Indian and Global organizations. She has a deep-rooted understanding of the macro-economic functions of India, which helps her in advising her clients on Board & Governance Practices and Organization Strategy.

Jyoti believes, “A successful Executive Search Consultant is one whose focus is not only on finding the functional expertise, but also leaders with attitudes and approaches that fit-in with the organization’s corporate goals and culture.” Armed with a Degree in Law, her keen interest in people & their development combined with her diverse Executive Search experience makes her the go-to expert and advisor for Claricent business partners.