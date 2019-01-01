My Queue

Jyoti Mohan Narula

MD, JOE SHU

About Jyoti Mohan Narula

Mr. Narula has over 30 years of experience of which more than 24 years have been dedicated to the fashion industry. He is the founder partner of Genesis Colors and as the Managing Director he was responsible for the growth of India’s Iconic womenswear brand SATYA PAUL which has become the country’s leading homegrown fashion brand. Jyoti also spearheaded the accessories division which has exclusive stores of both men’s and women’s accessories, the most famous product being the easily distinguishable Satya Paul neck – tie. 