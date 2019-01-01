My Queue

Kabir Jeet Singh

Kabir Jeet Singh

Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Burger Singh

About Kabir Jeet Singh

With a pedigree in QSR operations, Kabir comes with a product that satisfies even the most demanding. Having studied through two master’s degrees, a Masters in Financial Strategy from Said Business School (University of Oxford) and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, Kabir comes with an expertise of identifying locations, launching & managing operations and managing supply chains down to the last mile.

Kabir has been making burgers ever since he was studying, and the idea stayed with him across professional stints at ‘The Pint Room’ & ‘La Casera’. He’s always been fascinated with flavours and so, Kabir is bringing in flavours from across India to Burger Singh- and changing stoic Western staples to quintessentially Indian flavours.

He founded Burger Singh in 2014 and has been taking the brand through a 600% YoY growth trajectory.Kabir’s vision is to make Burger Singh synonymous to QSR and spread Indian flavours across the world.