Kaitlyn Trabucco is the co-founder of Educents, an online marketplace for affordable educational products, providing deals on traditionally high-priced materials for teachers, students, parents and educators. Trabucco started her career in Operations at Tiffany & Co. and then pivoted to small business consulting assisting companies to reach scale. Trabucco holds an MBA from the Lorry I. Lokey Graduate School of Business.
