About Kalyeena Makortoff

Kalyeena Makortoff is a live blogger and online reporter for CNBC.com. She moved over to the digital team after working as a news assistant for CNBC International's morning program Squawk Box Europe. Makortoff has also written for The Guardian, Canadian Press and CTV BC. She graduated from the University of British Columbia with an B.A. in political science, but spent most of her degree writing for The Ubyssey.