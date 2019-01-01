My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kalyeena Makortoff

Blog Writer at CNBC.com

About Kalyeena Makortoff

Kalyeena Makortoff is a live blogger and online reporter for CNBC.com. She moved over to the digital team after working as a news assistant for CNBC International's morning program Squawk Box Europe. Makortoff has also written for The Guardian, Canadian Press and CTV BC. She graduated from the University of British Columbia with an B.A. in political science, but spent most of her degree writing for The Ubyssey.