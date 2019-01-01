My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kamiu Lee

Kamiu Lee

Guest Writer
CEO, Activate

About Kamiu Lee

Kamiu Lee is CEO at Activate, with 10 years of experience in influencer marketing, social media, digital media, venture capital and investment banking. Activate partners with brands and influencers to tell engaging and compelling stories across social media, at scale. In the last 12 months, the company has engaged over 75,000 influencers and creators, publishing more than 6,500 pieces of collaborated content per month. Lee started her career in investment banking and venture capital, as well as business development and strategy roles at Rent the Runway, Refinery29, and Ralph Lauren.  

 